$175M pharmaceutical distribution centre opens in Edmonton
One of the largest pharmaceutical distribution centres in western Canada is now open in Edmonton.
McKesson Canada’s state of the art facility in northwest Edmonton will employ 150 people full time.
“This is the main distribution centre for pretty much all of western Canada, and it’s an important step forward as we are building a bigger pharmaceutical and life sciences industry in Alberta,” said Premier Jason Kenney on Tuesday.
“One thing we learned through COVID is that we need to onshore more vaccine and pharmaceutical production. That’s why Alberta’s government is investing a couple hundred million dollars into projects that will hopefully lead to Alberta production of pharmaceuticals and vaccines.”
The company distributes to pharmacies and hospitals throughout Canada.
Building the facility also provided 1,800 construction jobs at the height of the pandemic.
