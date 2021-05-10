177 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.; no new deaths

Saskatchewan reported 177 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

There were no new deaths to report. There are 2,260 active cases in the province on Sunday as it reported 210 new recoveries.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 213, or 17.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

The province says 157 people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, with 41 in ICU.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (eight), Northwest (18), North Central (nine), Saskatoon (40), Central West (one), Central East (14), Regina (42), Southwest (11), South Central (15) and Southeast (18). One new case is pending location details.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified 155 more variant cases on Sunday. To date, the province has reported 8,258 variant of concern cases.

There are 230 more lineage results to report Sunday. Of the 3,344 cases with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing, 3,288 are B.1.1.1.7 which originated in the U.K., 47 are P.1 which originated in Brazil and nine are B.1.351 which originated in South Africa.

VACCINE DELIVERY

The Saskatchewan Health Authority delivered a record 13,651 more vaccine doses.

There have been 518,133 doses administered in the province to date.

REOPENING STEP ONE TO COMMENCE MAY 30

The province reported 71 per cent of residents over the of 40 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Step One of the Reopening Roadmap is to begin three weeks after the threshold of 70 per cent, is cleared. Premier Scott Moe posted on social media to say the target date for Step One is May 30.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY 29+ MONDAY

Saskatchewan's age eligibility for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine expands to 29 years of age and older on Monday beginning at 8 a.m.

For residents living in the Nothern Administration District, eligibility for first doses of the vaccine remains at 18 years of age and older. These new age eligibility changes apply to all immunization clinics including booked appointments, pharmacies, drive-thru, walk-in and mobile clinics, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).