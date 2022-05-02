178 new high-risk cases, 48 hospitalizations reported over last three days in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 178 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 48 hospitalizations and no additional deaths over the last three days.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 610 people.

Of the 178 new high risk cases:

57 were reported on Saturday

59 were reported on Sunday

62 were reported on Monday

Windsor-Essex has 253 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 48 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Monday, including three cases in the ICU. That is a decrease compared to 51 on Friday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

25 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

19 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

4 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

2 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

357,169 WEC residents have received at least 1 dose of a vaccine

86.6% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

345,600 WEC residents have received a 2nd dose

83.8% of WEC residents 5+ have received a 2nd dose

195,821 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine

51.6% of WEC residents 12+ have received a 3rd dose/booster

17,354 WEC residents have received a 4th dose

Moving forward WECHU will only be releasing updated data on Tuesdays and Thursdays.