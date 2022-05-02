178 new high-risk cases, 48 hospitalizations reported over last three days in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 178 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 48 hospitalizations and no additional deaths over the last three days.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 610 people.
Of the 178 new high risk cases:
- 57 were reported on Saturday
- 59 were reported on Sunday
- 62 were reported on Monday
Windsor-Essex has 253 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The health unit reports 48 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Monday, including three cases in the ICU. That is a decrease compared to 51 on Friday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.
25 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS
19 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks
- 4 Hospital Unit Outbreaks
- 2 Community Outbreaks
- 0 Workplace Outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 357,169 WEC residents have received at least 1 dose of a vaccine
- 86.6% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 345,600 WEC residents have received a 2nd dose
- 83.8% of WEC residents 5+ have received a 2nd dose
- 195,821 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine
- 51.6% of WEC residents 12+ have received a 3rd dose/booster
- 17,354 WEC residents have received a 4th dose
Moving forward WECHU will only be releasing updated data on Tuesdays and Thursdays.