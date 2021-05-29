179 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 179 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.

The death was a person in their 50s from the Regina zone.

There are currently 1,408 cases considered active, following 141 newly reported recoveries.

The new cases are located in the : Far North West (five), Far North East (five), North West (21), North Central (18), North East (five), Saskatoon (38), Central West (two), Central East (10), Regina (27), South West (11), South Central (19), and South East (18) zones.

As of Saturday, 113 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 24 patients in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 129, or 10.5 per 100,000 population.

VACCINES

The province said an additional 12,923 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered, bringing Saskatchewan’s total number of shots given to 706,548.

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available in Saskatchewan for residents age 70 and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before March 15, as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

Other individuals who are eligible for their second doses – including anyone diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, or anyone who has received a solid organ transplant – will receive a letter.

Appointments can be made over the phone by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829), through the province’s online booking portal, or with a participating pharmacy.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There have been 10,546 variants of concern identified through screening in Saskatchewan, up 147 from Friday.

No new lineage results were reported Saturday.