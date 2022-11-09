$17K in drugs seized from Southland Drive home: Calgary police

Calgary police have arrested a man accused in a trafficking operation that saw investigators net an estimated $17,980 worth of drugs.

The investigation launched in September, after police were contacted over concerns of drug dealing in the community of Palliser.

After a two-month-long investigation, officers searched a home in the 2100 block of Southland Drive S.W. on Nov. 7, seizing:

32.2 grams of cocaine;

103.7 grams of crack cocaine;

300 pills of Fentanyl;

20 grams of Fentanyl;

38 grams of methamphetamine;

21 pills of Trazodone;

2.4 grams of a suspected buffing agent; and

$1,360 in cash.

Brodie Caleb Stewart, 21, is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 18.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.