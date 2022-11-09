$17K in drugs seized from Southland Drive home: Calgary police
Calgary police have arrested a man accused in a trafficking operation that saw investigators net an estimated $17,980 worth of drugs.
The investigation launched in September, after police were contacted over concerns of drug dealing in the community of Palliser.
After a two-month-long investigation, officers searched a home in the 2100 block of Southland Drive S.W. on Nov. 7, seizing:
- 32.2 grams of cocaine;
- 103.7 grams of crack cocaine;
- 300 pills of Fentanyl;
- 20 grams of Fentanyl;
- 38 grams of methamphetamine;
- 21 pills of Trazodone;
- 2.4 grams of a suspected buffing agent; and
- $1,360 in cash.
Brodie Caleb Stewart, 21, is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 18.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
-
Police identify man who was found dead in Saanich, B.C.Saanich police say they have identified a man who was found dead in the Swan Lake nature sanctuary on Oct. 12.
-
Amber alert issued for 2-year-old Toronto girl allegedly abducted by fatherToronto police are searching for a two-year-old girl allegedly abducted by her father Wednesday in Toronto.
-
Production of 2023 CR-V underway at Alliston Honda plantCanada's first production of Honda CR-V Hybrids is underway in Alliston.
-
'There is a crisis': Peace officers on transit buses discussed between Winnipeg mayor, justice ministerWinnipeg's mayor and the provincial government are talking about putting security officers on buses.
-
Saskatoon mother won't pay rent until Sask. Housing deals with rodentsA Saskatoon mother who has been struggling to get Saskatchewan Housing to deal with the rodent infestation in her place has decided to stop paying rent until the problem is fixed.
-
'It was a big deal that people weren't wearing them': Veteran buys poppies for strangersAaron Hutton takes his daughters to West Edmonton Mall nearly once a week. But a trip to the mall last Friday was different.
-
Life brought back to Winnipeg Railway Museum as plans to reopen are in the worksAfter being told it had to move or close last year due to building code issues triggered by a renovation, plans to reopen the museum are now full steam ahead.
-
Near-miss caught on camera in Delta leads to fines for truck driverA truck driver has been penalized after being caught on camera attempting to pass another truck in Delta last month.
-
'Why are we spending money on this application?' Newly elected councillor questions taking encampment to courtThe region’s court case seeking to evict the people living at 100 Victoria Street in Kitchener has been extended to next week.