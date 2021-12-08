$17K in opioids seized by police in Hearst
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A drug trafficking investigation in the northern Ontario town of Hearst resulted in the seizure of $17,000 in opioids and one man being arrested, police say.
Officers with the province's Community Street Crime Unit and James Bay detachment made the arrest around 1:40 p.m. Dec. 6 on George Street, during which a large quantity of what is suspected to be hydromorphone, a potent opioid used to treat moderate to severe pain, was found by police.
As a result, a 39-year-old local man has been charged with drug trafficking and obstructing a peace officer.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
