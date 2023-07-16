17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Editorial Producer
Dan Vadeboncoeur
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
RCMP tweeted Sunday afternoon that one of the passengers of the minibus that drove into the path of a semi-truck on June 15 had passed away.
"On July 16, 2023, a 79-year-old female who had been in hospital since the collision on June 15, 2023, succumbed to her injuries," said the RCMP in a news release.
In total, 17 of the 25 people involved in the crash have died. Five remain in hospital.
-
One person shot in LowertownOttawa police are investigating a shooting in Lowertown Monday that sent one person to hospital.
-
Food delivery driver attacked during carjacking in Mississauga dies in hospital: policeA 24-year-old food delivery driver who was the victim of a violent carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month has died from his injuries, Peel police said.
-
Essex Area Food Bank asks for help hunting for new homeStaff say the Essex Area Food Bank is “in desperate need of a new home,” and treasurer Lonnie Jones is set to ask town council for help Monday evening.
-
Walter Street closed as police respond to barricaded personWaterloo regional police say officers are negotiating with a male who has barricaded himself in the area of Walter Street in Kitchener.
-
Vancouver Park Board to consider increased user fees as city seeks to increase revenueUser fees could be increasing as the Vancouver park board considers ways to generate more revenue.
-
Calgary surgeon performs minimally invasive heart surgery as it was still beatingA cardiac surgeon at the Foothills Medical Centre performed a procedure on a patient that typically would have required the patient's chest to be opened up, using only a small incision while the patient's heart continued beating.
-
B.C. expanding program that partners cops with health-care providersBritish Columbia is spending $3 million to expand a program that partners health-care workers with police to respond to mental-health-related calls.
-
London officer cleared by SIU after police service dog seriously injures wanted suspectThe province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a London police officer of wrongdoing after he released a police service dog on a fleeing suspect and the dog bit off most of the suspect’s ear in November of last year.
-
Donkin Mine safety under scrutiny after second stop-work order in a weekFor the second time in a week, there has been a stop-work order at the Donkin Mine. Nova Scotia's Department of Labour halted work at the coal mine in Donkin, N.S., on Saturday after reports of a rock fall.