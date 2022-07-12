$18,000 in counterfeit cash seized in Kenora
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
A 28-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly tried to use counterfeit cash in the Kenora, Ont., area.
According to the Ontario Provincial Police, officers in Kenora responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. on June 29 regarding someone attempting to purchase items with fake money on Golf Course Road.
Police found the person nearby and arrested him. OPP said a subsequent search during the investigation resulted in $18,430 in fake Canadian and American currency being found.
Michael Andy of Kenora has been charged with possessing counterfeit money and using counterfeit money. He was detained in custody. The charges have not been tested in court.
