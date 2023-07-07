$18,000 worth of cocaine seized during Brantford search
Multimedia Journalist
Shelby Knox
A 36-year-old Brantford man has been arrested and charged as part of a drug trafficking investigation.
Brantford Police say they arrested the man on Thursday. Police say he was carrying 25.4 grams of suspected cocaine, drug packaging materials, a digital scale, multiple cell phones and cash at the time of the arrest.
Officers then searched a Charlotte Street building. During the search, officers say they seized $18,000 worth of suspected cocaine, two extended pistol magazines, ammunition, digital scales, drug packaging materials, and cash.
The 36-year-old man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of possession contrary to a prohibition order.
