iHeartRadio

18 charged after large gathering in Huntsville

An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

Eighteen people face charges under the Reopening Ontario Act for gathering illegally in Huntsville.

OPP responded to a complaint about a large group of people at a Deerfoot Trail home Thursday evening.

When police arrived they found several people at the property, breaking the restrictions currently in place.

Each of the 18 individuals received a fine of $880.

The province moved into Step 1 of the Road to Reopening at midnight Friday which only allows for small outdoor gatherings limited to 10 people.

Ontario will remain in Step One for at least 21 days.