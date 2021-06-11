18 charged after large gathering in Huntsville

Eighteen people face charges under the Reopening Ontario Act for gathering illegally in Huntsville.

OPP responded to a complaint about a large group of people at a Deerfoot Trail home Thursday evening.

When police arrived they found several people at the property, breaking the restrictions currently in place.

Each of the 18 individuals received a fine of $880.

The province moved into Step 1 of the Road to Reopening at midnight Friday which only allows for small outdoor gatherings limited to 10 people.

Ontario will remain in Step One for at least 21 days.