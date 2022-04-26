18 Edmonton parks will have booze sites this summer, city more than doubles locations

A fresh list of parks where you can legally consume alcohol was released Tuesday, with the City of Edmonton increasing the number of booze sites from 47 last year to 124 this year.

Parks outside of the River Valley have been added to the program, increasing the number from seven last year to 18 in 2022. The sites will be active from May 1 until Oct. 10.

"Adults will be able to consume alcohol safely and responsibly from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily only at those picnic sites marked by signage," city spokesperson Chrystal Coleman wrote in the announcement.

"Those consuming alcohol will not be allowed to walk around the park with their alcoholic drinks. Alcohol consumption is still not permitted at parks and picnic sites that are not part of the pilot project."

The booze sites will be available for bookings and on a "first-come, first-served" basis.

Parks continued from last year:

Whitemud Park - 5 sites

William Hawrelak Park - 8 sites

Victoria Park - 4 sites

Rundle Park - 14 sites

Sir Wilfred Laurier Park - 14 sites

Government House Park - 25 sites

Gold Bar Park - 4 sites

New parks added for 2022: