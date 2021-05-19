18 new COVID-19 cases identified on Vancouver Island

Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases were among 521 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 167 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, including 11 people in hospital and three more receiving critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 120 active cases Wednesday, including 35 in the South Island, 55 in the Central Island and 30 in the North Island.

B.C. has now reported 140,596 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 4,971 identified in the Vancouver Island region.

Earlier Wednesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that vaccine registration had opened up for children aged 12 and older. If youth who register receive an appointment date, they are welcome to get their vaccine shot, he said.

The vaccine appointments are expected to take place at vaccination clinics, not schools, for most urban areas. Dix said further details on the youth vaccine rollout will be announced Thursday.

As of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, B.C. health officials had yet to release a statement on the updated case numbers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.