18 new criminal charges for Windsor man arrested in Sarnia
Sarnia police have arrested a Windsor man who is now facing 18 new criminal charges.
On Thursday, the Ontario Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) was trying to find a person who was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants from various jurisdictions including Sarnia.
According to police, the accused made every attempt to evade officers when they tried to stop him from getting into a taxi in the 800 block of Devine Street near Indian Road — including throwing things such as a chair, at the officers.
As the foot pursuit continued, officers say they saw the accused attempting to access a loaded firearm that was concealed on him.
A violent struggle ensued and officers were able to make the arrest.
A loaded .357 magnum revolver, which is a prohibited hand gun, was seized.
A 42-year-old has been charged with the following:
- five counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- two counts of failing to comply with a release order
- resist arrest
- assaulting a peace officer
- assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
- use of a firearm while committing an offence
- along with other weapon possession charges
