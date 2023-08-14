18 people arrested after police raid illegal grow-op in Brantford, Ont.
Police say officers have seized nearly $100 million in illegal cannabis and arrested 18 people during a raid at a Brantford, Ont. grow operation.
In a news release Monday, Brantford police said they began investigating the operation in July.
On Aug. 9, tactical officers executed a search warrant at an industrial building on Mohawk Street near Crandell Avenue.
The operation also involved Ontario Provincial Police and the Canada Border Services Agency.
Police say officers seized:
- 83,435 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, with an estimated value of $83,435,000 ($1,000/plant)
- 5147.8 pounds of dried cannabis with an estimated street value of $12,869,500 (if sold by the pound)
“During the execution of the search warrant, officers located and arrested eighteen people who appeared to be directly involved with and living within the illegal grow operation,” police said.
Those individuals are now charged with unlawfully producing and cultivating cannabis.
