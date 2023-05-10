18 properties in Strathcona County damaged by fires started by 'human activity': officials

Strathcona County says no homes were lost as a result of two wildfires that started last Friday, but 18 properties were damaged, including the loss of sheds, vehicles, yard equipment, fences, and vinyl siding damage.

The county says both fires were started as a result of "unintentional human activity."

Two evacuation orders were issued as a result of the fires.

One was cancelled late Friday night, the second was lifted at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

"We are appreciative of our neighbouring firefighting communities that joined us to help with the fire response," said Strathcona County fire chief Martin Paulson in a news release. "Throughout the firefighting response, we saw examples of kindness as the community worked together at all levels to ensure people were safe. Thank you to everyone for your cooperation and support.”

The reception centre set up for evacuees saw 381 people register, the county says.

Cleanup work is now underway in the Highway 21 area after the fire.

The county says this work may take several weeks, depending on the weather, and there may be smoke or reduced visibility.

Drivers may also encounter emergency vehicles and heavy equipment.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution while in the area.

Anyone who sees an active fire should call 911.

While the county has seen some moisture over recent days, a fire ban remains in effect.

Open fires, burn barrels, fireworks, fire pits or chimineas, and barbecues that use charcoal or pellets and do not have an on/off switch are not allowed.

Cooking or recreational appliances that can be turned off with an on/off switch are still allowed, but should be used with proper supervision.

The use of off-highway vehicles is also restricted on public lands under the provincial fire ban.

The county is also encouraging residents to seek help if they've been emotionally impacted by the fires.

"The fires are having a large impact on our community and the province. It’s okay to feel affected, even if you do not have a direct connection to the event or person," the news release said. "Acknowledge your feelings, connect with those you care about and seek additional support if you are having a hard time managing your emotions."

Anyone who needs support can call 780-464-4044 or visit the county's website.