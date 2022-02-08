18 Siamese cats surrendered to Guelph Humane Society

The Guelph Humane Society has taken 18 Siamese cats into its care after the felines – all from one location – were surrendered.

In a tweet, the organization said most of the cats are suffering from upper respiratory illnesses.

“We’re hope they’re recover and get their #HappyTails,” the Guelph Humane Society said.

