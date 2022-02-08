18 Siamese cats surrendered to Guelph Humane Society
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
The Guelph Humane Society has taken 18 Siamese cats into its care after the felines – all from one location – were surrendered.
In a tweet, the organization said most of the cats are suffering from upper respiratory illnesses.
“We’re hope they’re recover and get their #HappyTails,” the Guelph Humane Society said.
18 Siamese cats from one location have been surrendered into our care, most of them suffering from upper respiratory illnesses. We're hopeful they'll all recover and get their #HappyTails. If you'd like to contribute to their care, donations can be made at https://t.co/V7ucnyvTrT pic.twitter.com/bAtdPeGuDB— Guelph Humane (@GuelphHumane) February 8, 2022
-
Manitoba climbers to represent province for first time at competitionTwo Manitoba athletes are slapping on the chalk as they prepare to reach new heights in competitive rock climbing and represent the province at the national level.
-
Threat against Ottawa police headquarters made to police in wrong OttawaA bomb threat directed at the Ottawa Police Service in the capital of Canada ended up first in the hands of police in Ottawa, Ohio.
-
Man charged after holding two men at knifepoint: N.S. RCMPA man is facing various charges, including assault and forcible confinement, after he allegedly held two men at knifepoint in their vehicle in Cape Breton.
-
Suspect arrested after man stabbed in the face, Vancouver police sayA suspect is in custody after he allegedly attacked three strangers — including stabbing a man in the face — in downtown Vancouver Monday night.
-
Nearly 16K patients in Waterloo Wellington waiting for procedures amid COVID-19 delaysNearly 16,000 people are waiting for surgeries and procedures in Waterloo Wellington after the pandemic forced hospitals to pause non-emergent services.
-
Black man beaten in attack Edmonton police suspect was 'motivated by hate'Edmonton police are looking for help to arrest a man they say yelled a racial slur before punching and kicking a Black man until he was unconscious.
-
Mother of truck driver who died from COVID-19 pleading for protests to stopAn Ontario woman who lost her son, who was a truck driver, to COVID-19 last fall is pleading with drivers across the country to stop their protests.
-
Vaccine mandate 'not an issue at all,' CEO of Canada's largest trucking company saysCanada's largest trucking company is virtually untouched by the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border, says TFI International Inc. chairman and CEO Alain Bedard.
-
Masking to become optional in Sask. schools when public health orders expireIndoor masking will become optional in Saskatchewan schools once the current public health orders expire at the end of February.