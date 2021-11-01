18 staff let go over COVID vaccination policy at Bluewater Health in Sarnia, Ont.
The Oct. 31 deadline for full COVID-19 vaccination has passed at Bluewater Health, leaving 18 people without a job or with privileges suspended.
According to the organization, 99 per cent of employees and professional staff (doctors, dentists, midwives) are fully vaccinated against the virus.
The less than one percent (18 people) who are not, include four who work in full-time clinical roles.
Additionally, there are 25 employees on a time-limited unpaid leave because they are part way through the vaccination process and are expected to complete it in the coming weeks.
In a release, Bluewater health said, “The policy is part of a progressive plan to ensure all employees, professional staff, affiliates, volunteers, and students are vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they have a valid exemption.”
In London, more than 99 per cent of staff and physicians at London Health Sciences Centre are fully vaccinated, but 84 employees were let go due to the mandatory vaccination policy that came into effect Oct. 22.
