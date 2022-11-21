18-year-old allegedly crashes into parked vehicle, three seriously injured: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a crash in Kitchener they say involved an 18-year-old crashing into a parked vehicle and causing three serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the reported two-vehicle crash on Old Chicopee Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the 18-year-old driver struck a parked vehicle, caused extensive damage, and that the driver and two male passengers men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The roads around the scene were closed until 9 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.