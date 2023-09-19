18-year-old arrested following Monday morning shooting
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ottawa police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting Monday morning.
Shots were fired in the area of Ramsey Crescent and Dumaurier Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. It was one of three shootings in the span of less than 12 hours that police were investigating, which included a second shooting on Ramsey Crescent and one in Findlay Creek.
The suspect in the 9:30 a.m. shooting was found at a nearby home Monday afternoon and arrested without incident, police said in a news release.
The suspect is facing several firearms charges and failing to comply with previously imposed Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) conditions.
Police said that as a result of the YCJA charges, the suspect's name is not being released, despite being 18.
