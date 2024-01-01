18-year-old Brampton man charged with loaded firearm offences
An 18-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with multiple loaded firearm offences.
Police say officers from 21 Division located a loaded firearm while investigating a vehicle in the area of Steeles Avenue and Tomken Road on Nov. 20, at approximately 10:55 p.m.
During the investigation, police seized a loaded Glock-style firearm as well as a magazine. The frame of the firearm was 3D-printed, police say.
Justin McLeish, 18, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with a string of offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with an undertaking.
McLeish was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.
Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.
