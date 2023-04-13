18-year-old charged for posting shooting threat at Brampton high school

An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged after posting an online threat indicating that a shooting would take place at a high school in Brampton on Thursday.

Investigators said they became aware of the threat on social media on Wednesday.

In it, the accused said a shooting would occur at Jean Augustine Secondary School, located in the Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive area, on Thursday at 11 a.m.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Brampton, where the accused was arrested and charged with uttering threats on Thursday.

Peel police identified the suspect as Ahmadi Rohullah, a male teenager from Brampton.

He was held for a bail hearing and will appear at Brampton’s Ontario Court of Justice.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 2233, or submit an anonymous claim by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or going online.