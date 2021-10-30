18-year-old charged in northern Alberta police officer impersonation incident

An 18-year-old man from Grande Prairie, Alta., faces one count of impersonating a peace officer after an investigation into an incident on Friday.

Mounties received a complaint about a man who impersonated a police officer and pulled over a vehicle at approximately 9:45 p.m.

A driver turned westbound onto 116 Avenue from 92 Street when an older model white Ford Explorer flashed red and blue LED lights above their dashboard.

After the driver pulled over to the side of the road, the suspect impersonating a police officer approached the driver's side.

RCMP say he told the driver the incident was a joke.

As the complainant drove away, they noticed the suspect followed them for a “short time” before turning northbound on Lakeland Drive.

“Thanks to information received from the public, Grande Prairie RCMP were able to further their investigation locating the suspect vehicle and arresting the suspect,” Mounties said Saturday afternoon.

The charged police impersonator’s name was not released.

The 18-year-old was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court on Nov. 24.

“Citizens are reminded that they can request identification from anyone identifying themselves as a police officer,” RCMP said in a statement. “When doing so, citizens can request to see the officer’s police badge as well as a police photo identification card which includes a photo of the officer, their name, date of birth and badge number.

“Citizens can also call the police non-emergency number to verify an officer’s identity.”

Grande Prairie is approximately 456 kilometres northwest of Edmonton at the intersection of Highways 43 and 40.