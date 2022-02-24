18-year-old charged with cruelty to animals after dog found dead near Bancroft, Ont.

An 18-year-old is facing a charge of cruelty to animals after a dog was found dead in eastern Ontario.

On Jan. 25, Bancroft OPP officers responded to an animal complaint on Haryett Road in Carlow-Mayo Township, 30 kilometres outside of Bancroft.

Police say officers located one dog deceased and two other dogs in poor health.

On Thursday, police announced an individual is facing a charge of cruelty to animals (unnecessary pain, suffering or injury).

The accused will appear in court on March 8.