18-year-old clocked going 198km/h on Highway 8: OPP

An 18-year-old has been charged with stunt driving after OPP say they clocked him travelling nearly double the speed limit on Highway 8.

In a tweet posted around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, OPP said the driver was clocked going 198km/h in a 100km/h zone on Highway 8 in Kitchener.

According to OPP, the driver was charged with dangerous operation and stunt driving.

He faces a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30-day licence suspension.

Earlier this month, OPP clocked another young driver travelling almost double the speed limit.

In this instance, OPP said the 22-year-old driver was stopped after being observed travelling 194km/h.

#CambridgeOPP 198 km/h in a 100 km/h zone Hwy 8 in Kitchener. 18 year old male arrested & charged with dangerous operation & stunt driving^tk #14dayvehicleimpound #30daylicencesuspension pic.twitter.com/XdcdTyOBHt