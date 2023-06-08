18-year-old cyclist taken to hospital after crash in Kitchener

An 18-year-old woman riding a bike was taken to an out-of-region hospital with what police call “possible serious injuries” after a crash involving a sedan in Kitchener.

Police say they responded to the crash near McLennan Park and Strasburg Road around 10:50 a.m. Thursday.

Roadways were closed for around an hour and a half while police investigated.

According to police, the driver of the sedan, a 76-year-old man from Waterloo, was not injured.

Police did not provide an update on what injuries the cyclist sustained or if she was hit by the sedan when asked.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777 extension 8856.