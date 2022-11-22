18-year-old dies after stabbing in Surrey high school parking lot

A teenage boy has died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Surrey high school Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

It happened at Tamanawis Secondary School.. The Surrey RCMP received multiple reports of the stabbing just after noon and rushsed to the scene.

"Police arrived within minutes and immediately began lifesaving measures," the detachment said in a media release.

"The 18-year-old victim was transported to hospital, however despite all attempts to revive the individual he has succumbed to his injuries."

One suspect, a 17-year-old who has not been identified, was arrested.

Police say they don’t yet know if the suspect attends the school, however several students tell CTV that he is a student at Tamanawis.

“The investigation is still in the initial stages and it hasn’t’ yet been determined whether or not there was a pre-existing relationship between the parties. All circumstances that led up to this tragic incident are what we are currently investigating,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn of the Surrey RCMP.

Police say what led up to the killing is still under investigation.

“It is extremely concerning something violent like this occurred, especially on school property and during school hours,” Munn said, urging any students traumatized by what happened to seek out support services.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in and the crime scene is expected to be behind police tape for " a significant amount of time."

'DEEPLY TRAUMATIZING'

A Grade 11 student who CTV News has agreed to only identify by his first name described the scene that unfolded just after lunch.

"It was a normal day as usual," Samar said, adding he had just returned to his classroom with his friends when first responders descended on the school.

"We had deafening police sirens outside our school building. We had ambulances rushing through. We had instructions to shut our classes ... We were told not to move, not even for going to the washroom."

He said he learned that the stabbing was fatal after a letter was sent home to parents.

"It was something that was troubling and deeply traumatizing to all of us as students and our teachers," he continued.

"Could it be one of us next time? Can it be one of my friends? Can it be one of my teachers or a school staff?"

While Samar says he appreciates the moves teachers and administrators made to keep him and others safe and to communicate with students during an ordeal that lasted three hours, he says the community has been left shaken.

"Schools are supposed to be one of the most secure, most safe places. But that notion has been challenged today."

Anyone who has information and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 1-877-551-4448.

With files from CTV news Vancouver's Spencer Harwood