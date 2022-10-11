18-year-old driver clocked at 168 km/h in Cambridge

Cambridge OPP have charged an 18-year-old with stunt driving after they were clocked speeding at 168 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

In a tweet posted at 9:46 a.m. OPP said the G2 driver was behind the wheel of a rental car.

Police have suspended their licence for 30 days and impounded the vehicle for two weeks.

168km/h in 90 zone - 18 year old G2 driver in a rental car. Charged with #StuntDriving by #CambridgeOPP officer who was working the first day of their job. #SlowDown #30DayLicenceSuspension #14DayVehicleImpound. pic.twitter.com/CFhPPIUtoU