Piikani RCMP is investigating a possible fatal overdose reported Sunday morning at a home on the Piikani Nation.

Emergency crews were called to the home just after 8:30 a.m. for reports an 18-year-old female had been found in cardiac arrest.

"Life saving efforts were administered however the female was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said in a release.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week in Calgary.

Piikani Nation is about 70 kilometres west of Lethbridge, Alta.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the death may be related to a drug overdose and the investigation is ongoing," read the release.

"Although there is no indication that this death is related to other reported suspected overdoses in the province this past weekend, the RCMP are again warning the public that illicit substances may be associated to drugs that may be laced with lethal quantities of opioid-related substances such as fentanyl, carfentanil or methamphetamines."

Three people were found unresponsive in a home in Drumheller on Saturday and each was later pronounced dead. Officials say the deaths could be linked to a batch of drugs possibly laced with lethal amounts of opioid-related substances such as fentanyl, carfentanil or methamphetamines.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Piikani RCMP at 403-965-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.