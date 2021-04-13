18-year-old from Dover facing stunt driving charges after incident in Leamington: OPP

An 18-year-old is facing a stunt driving charge and had his licence suspended for seven days for allegedly causing the car’s tire to lose traction, a violation under the Highway Traffic Act.

On Sunday around 8:30 p.m. a black car travelling on Russel Street approaching Chestnut Street when the vehicle approached the stop sign and stopped, but as the driver began the turning motion, police say he revved the engine until the car’s tire lost traction.

As the engine continued to rev the rear of the car swayed in a side to side “fish tail motion.”

A Leamington area OPP officer saw the incident and stopped the vehicle for the offence.

Police say an 18-year-old Dover resident was charged with with stunt driving - Perform Stunt - Cause Tire to Lose Traction under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA). The vehicle was impounded, and the driver’s licence suspended for seven days.