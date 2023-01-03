iHeartRadio

18-year-old Gatineau woman found


Gatineau Police

Gatineau police say a missing 18-year-old has been safely located.

She had been reported missing Tuesday from near a local high school, but police confirmed to CTV News Wednesday she was found not long after they sought the public's help.

Since she has been located, CTV News has removed her name and photo from this article.

12