18-year-old Glen Cairn homicide suspect in custody: London police

An 18-year-old male wanted in connection to the death of Malik McDonnell-Mills has been arrested, the London Police Service said on Monday.

McDonnell-Mills had been found by police in the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on the evening of Aug. 9 suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He later died in hospital.

On Aug. 11, police announced that the death of McDonnell-Mills had been deemed a homicide, and two suspects had been identified.

Police released a photo and the name of the 18-year-old suspect to the public in the hopes of locating him.

The 18 and 16-year-old suspects have been jointly charged with manslaughter.

According to London police, the 16-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing.