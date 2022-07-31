18-year-old identified as victim of crash near Goderich, Ont.

OPP officers continue to investigate after a fatal vehicle collision claimed the life of an 18-year-old late Saturday night near Goderich.

According to a press release issued by Huron County OPP, at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police, EMS and fire crews responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash located on Golf Course Road west of Lucknow Line (Huron County 1) in the area of Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, Ont.

Police say that upon arrival, first responders located a severely damaged compact vehicle with five people inside.

The occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital, where one male later succumbed to his injuries. The other four occupants sustained non-life threatening injuries, but have since been released from hospital.

The victim has since been identified as Euan Muir of Goderich.

Police say that Muir was a passenger inside the vehicle.

Golf Course Road was closed between Lucknow Line and Council Line, but has since re-opened to the public.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.