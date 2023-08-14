18-year-old killed in ATV collision: OPP
An 18-year-old was killed from injuries sustained during an ATV crash earlier this month, according to Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
In a news release, OPP said on Aug. 7 around 11:30 p.m., officers received a report of a serious ATV collision at the intersection of West Quarter Townline Road and Thirteenth Concession near Kelvin, ON.
On Monday, OPP said the teen had died, however OPP did not provide a date for when the ATV rider died.
Brant County Paramedic Services, Brant County Fire and OPP responded to the collision to find the ATV flipped upside down in the north side ditch of Thirteenth Concession.
The lone rider, an 18 year-old from Brant County, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, OPP said.
The driver later succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The Brant County OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed the collision to please call 1-888-310-1122.
-
Series of Kitchener break-ins leave residents on edgeA series of break-ins in some Kitchener neighbourhoods has left residents feeling uneasy.
-
Liquor workers strike to continue; MBLL accepting conciliator recommendation to end lockout actionManitoba Liquor and Lotteries is accepting a recommendation from a conciliator to move ahead to binding arbitration with unionized workers, but it doesn't appear the union has the same plans.
-
Pilot project looks for plastic microfibres in washing machines.A new pilot project is looking for plastic microfibres in washing machines.
-
Ottawans reminisce about the 2003 blackout 20 years to the dayIt's been two decades since Ottawa experienced its largest blackout on Aug. 14, 2003. The massive power outage, stretching from Ontario to Illinois, left the capital in darkness.
-
Man with gun seen in Mill Woods neighbourhood, shelter-in-place order issued: policePolice have issued an urgent shelter-in-place order for residents in the area of 48 Street and 28 Avenue because of a man in the area with a gun.
-
B.C. woman says bus driver threatened to refuse service unless she put on a jacketCatie Alvarez is left feeling outraged and degraded after a recent encounter with a bus driver.
-
Number of projects making way in uptown Saint John, N.B.Construction on a new park on the site of the former Barbour’s General Store is set to begin next week, while Port Saint John officials aim to complete their new green space along the Harbour Passage before the height of cruise season.
-
Vehicle fire in Nanaimo spreads to brush amid dry conditionsA truck that caught fire near a wooded area in downtown Nanaimo quickly the nearby brush, resulting in a heavy response from city firefighters.
-
Empty harvest: Extreme weather affecting crops in Nova ScotiaFarmers in Nova Scotia are struggling after this year's weather caused major losses in many of their crops.