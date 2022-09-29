18-year-old Londoner caught doing double the speed limit

An 18-year-old Londoner is in trouble with OPP after officers caught them driving nearly double the posted speed limit in Middlesex Centre.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, officers were on patrol Wednesday night when they clocked an 18-year-old driver from London, Ont. driving at 151 km/h on Richmond Street in Middlesex County.

OPP say the young driver was travelling at nearly double the posted speed limit.

There is no word on what charges or penalties the driver may currently be facing, but OPP remind everyone to “Slow Down.”