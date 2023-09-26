18-year-old man charged in stabbing at Durham College in Whitby
An 18-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing at Durham College in Whitby Monday afternoon that prompted the school to be put briefly in lockdown.
Durham Regional Police officers were called to the campus on Champlain Avenue before 4:30 p.m. for reports of an armed person.
Police said two people were involved in an altercation when one brandished an edged weapon and stabbed the other person in the arm.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident resulted in Durham College being placed under lockdown and led to the cancellation of Monday evening classes.
Meanwhile, the suspect was later arrested at his home. A warrant was also executed to search his residence and vehicle.
On Tuesday, police said Pickering resident Cody Do Couto had been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.
Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1854 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.
