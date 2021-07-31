18-year-old man dead following early morning shooting in southwest London

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old London, Ont. man was shot to death early Saturday morning.

"At approximately 1:15 a.m., members of the London Police Service were dispatched to the area of Pack Road, and Grand Oak Cross to a large gathering where a male was suffering from serious injuries," says Const. Travis Buckle of the London Police Service (LPS).

"The officers arrived and located a male, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to the London Health Sciences Center where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival."

Residents of Grand Oak Cross wished not to appear on camera, or be identified say a number of vehicles full of teenagers were parked along the street.

Around the time of the shooting they were seen frantically returning to their vehicles and leaving.

A teenager who didn't attend the party, says there were a lot of people near her residence according to Snapchat which ping's locations.

"Last weekend was the first weekend," she said.

"If it wasn't for this (shooting) it was happening again this weekend and would have been tonight. You can see people's locations so there was like a lot of people near me and like again we live in the middle of nowhere".

Major Crimes has taken over the investigation which police have confirmed is being investigated as a Homicide.

With the shooting taking place in the woods, the police bicycle unit arrived late this morning. A mobile command vehicle also showed up just before noon.

"Residents will notice a large police presence in the area for likely some time to come as we continue to gather evidence in the area that may lead us to those who are responsible," says Buckle.

They are yet to find that person.

"At this time, no one is in custody," says Buckle.