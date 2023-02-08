18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder after Brampton shooting
Peel police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Brampton last month that left one person seriously injured.
Police were first notified about the incident after a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds walked into a hospital in the area of Bovaird Drive and Bramalea Road on the evening of Jan. 24.
Officers later learned that the shooting occurred on Brisbane Court around 7:42 p.m. An altercation broke out between multiple people, resulting in one male being shot.
Police said the victim made his way to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, police announced that the identity of one of the people involved in the shooting.
Moshe Samuels, 18, is wanted for attempted murder, police said.
“If Moshe Samuels is observed or his whereabouts are known, members of the public are asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately, as he is considered to be armed & dangerous,” police said in a news release on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the shooting can also contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.
