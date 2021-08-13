iHeartRadio

18-year-old Midland man arrested in child pornography investigation

image.jpg

An 18-year-old Midland man faces child pornography charges following an investigation.

Police executed a search warrant at a Midland home on Thursday and say they seized several electronic devices as evidence.

The accused has been charged with possession of child pornography and for making it available.

He will appear in a Midland court in September.

  

12