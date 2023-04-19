18-year-old rushed to hospital, suspect arrested after daylight stabbing near Casa Loma

An 18-year-old man was transported to hospital following a stabbing in midtown Toronto’s Casa Loma neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to the St. Clair Avenue West and Tweedsmuir Avenue area at around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a person with a knife.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

A 32-year-old male suspect was arrested in the area after the stabbing occurred, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Toronto Police Service’s 13 Division at 416-808-1300.

