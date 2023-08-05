18-year-old shot and killed by police in East Vancouver park

The Vancouver Police Department held a media briefing in front of the scene at Clinton Park Saturday afternoon.

The VPD said the initial call that brought officers to the park was for a report that shots had been fired.

"We had dozens of officers responding from all parts of the city, you can imagine what type of call this would be when it comes in ... this is one of the worst types of calls for a police officer to go to,” said Cst. Tania Visintin, the VPD media liaison.

Visintin would not elaborate on what happened when police arrived and encountered the man, saying only that gunfire was "exchanged."

"What led up to them finding this man prior to 2:15 (a.m.), that will be part of the investigation,” she said.

Visintin says the man had no prior history with police.

A crew from the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia could be seen speaking to a VPD officer at the park Saturday morning.

Residents in the neighbourhood tell CTV News they were woken up in the middle of the night by what they initially believed was the sound of fireworks.

Security video from a nearby resident includes what appears to be sounds of the gunfire going off just before 2:30 a.m.

Police said the man – who they identified as an 18-year-old – was taken to hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.

"No police officers were injured and no victims related to the initial 911 call have been located," police said in a news release.

In its own statement on the incident, the IIO repeated the details shared by the VPD, asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has relevant information to call its witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

Witness information can also be provided via the contact form on the IIO website.

The IIO is an independent, civilian oversight agency tasked with investigating incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public. The IIO investigates all such incidents, regardless of whether there's an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

Investigators will now work to determine what role police played in the man's death and if there is any evidence that an officer may have committed an offence. If such evidence is found, the IIO's chief civilian director may forward a report to Crown counsel for consideration of charges.