18-year-old struck by vehicle in Brampton sustains life-altering injuries: police

An 18-year-old woman was rushed to hospital this morning with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

It happened near Tobram Road and Bovaird Drive at around 5:30 a.m.

Police say one pedestrian was struck by the vehicle in the area and transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

Her injuries are serious and life-altering but she is expected to survive, police say.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Bovaird Drive has reopened following the collision but Torbram Road remains closed in the area.