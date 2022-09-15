18-year-old taken to hospital after Kitchener crash that sent car engine flying across yard

On Thursday afternoon, oil stains and broken glass were scattered along the street in a south Kitchener neighborhood following an early morning crash that sent one man to hospital.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Lackner Boulevard and Daimler Drive in Kitchener.

Joe Silaschi and his wife Maria own the property where the crash happend. He told CTV News he was awoken by sirens outside his home. When he came outside he saw emergency crews surrounding the vehicle.

“The vehicle was actually on my property,” said Silaschi.

Silaschi said he was shocked by the damage, and he didn’t expect the driver of the vehicle to still be alive.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Kitchener, left the roadway and struck a tree and large rock on the front lawn of a residence, police said in a media release.

Neighbours said they believe the car hitting the objects stopped it from hitting their house but added that the engine and transmission shot out of the vehicle and landed in their side yard.

The man was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

Silaschi said the rear bumper of his pickup truck was damaged during the crash.

“I’ve seen a few accidents, but never where an engine is ripped from the vehicle, airborne and travelling 80 to 90 feet. Has to be a lot of velocity there,” he said.

He added that he believes speed could have played a role.

Other neighbors also expressed concerns about speeding in the area.

“Will it happen again, most likely for sure,” said nearby resident Bill Gray. “They come too fast, they come too fast down here. There’s no speed bumps or anything.”

Const. Melissa Quarries with the Waterloo Regional Police Service said the investigation is ongoing by the traffic services unit.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-camera footage is asked to contact police.