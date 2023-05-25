18-year-old with 'fictitious' driver's licence arrested for riding motorcycle at 209 km/h in Merrit, B.C., police say

Mounties say they stopped an 18-year-old Chilliwack man with a novice motorcycle licence and a separate "fictitious" driver's licence after multiple speeding and flight from police incidents earlier this month.

The man was arrested on May 14, according to a news release from BC Highway Patrol.

Around 7 p.m. that day, a BC Highway Patrol officer conducting speed enforcement on Highway 5 at the Juliet Bridge near Merritt saw a motorcycle heading north at "a high rate of speed."

"The officer established that the motorcycle was traveling at a speed of 199 km/h within a posted 100 km/h zone and that it matched the description of a speeding motorcycle that had earlier failed to stop for police on May 12, 2023," the BCHP said in its release.

The motorcyclist failed to stop on this occasion as well, police said, adding that the officer opted not to pursue him "in the interest of public safety."

Instead, the officer radioed ahead to his colleagues, who established that the motorcycle had reached a maximum speed of 209 km/h before exiting the highway and getting onto Voght Street in Merritt, police said.

A Merritt RCMP officer was waiting for him, authorities said.

"The driver of the motorcycle performed a U-turn in a failed attempt to get away, however he wiped out and was quickly taken into custody by the officer," reads the BCHP release.

The man's motorcycle was impounded, and police confirmed it was the same one that had fled from officers two days earlier.

The 18-year-old rider was also the owner of the bike, according to police, who added that he has a novice motorcycle licence and was also carrying "a separate fictitious driver’s licence."

He was released from custody, but is facing several charges and scheduled to appear in court next month, police said.

"Motorcycle safety can not be overstated," said Cpl. J.R. Michaud of BC Highway Patrol, in the release.

"You aren’t inside the metal frame of a larger vehicle that could protect you in the event of a collision. Riding a motorcycle in this manner shows a complete disregard for the safety of the public, and we’re glad that BC Highway Patrol was able to work together with Merritt RCMP to bring this incident to a safe conclusion with no injuries."