18-year-old woman dies in single vehicle rollover southeast of Watrous, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP say an 18-year-old woman is dead after a rollover southeast of Watrous Friday night.

RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover 2.5 kilometres west of Highway 20 on “Lake Road,” the entrance to Last Mountain Regional Park, shortly after 9 p.m., according to a news release.

The 18-year-old woman, who was the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The four other people in the vehicle sustained minor injuries, the release said.

Police say the initial investigation indicated the vehicle was travelling westbound when it lost control and rolled into the ditch north of the road.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are continuing to investigate.

The area of the crash was cleared early Saturday morning.