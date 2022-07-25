18-year-old woman killed in Bow Trail crash, police seek dash cam footage

Calgary police are asking drivers who have dash cam footage of a crash on Bow Trail on Friday that killed a young woman to come forward.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bow Trail and 45th Street S.W. at around 3 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police say it's believed a grey 2011 Acura MDX was turning from eastbound Bow Trail onto northbound 45th Street S.W. when it hit the side of a black 2004 Lexus GX470 travelling west, causing it to roll.

An 18-year-old passenger in the Lexus was ejected from the vehicle, suffering serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital but later died.

The driver of the Lexus, a woman in her 20s, also suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the Acura, a man in his 60s, suffered minor injuries. He was transported to an urgent care facility for treatment.

Though police say alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the crash, they say speed, on behalf of the Lexus, is being investigated as a contributing factor.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.