18-year-old wounded after car flipped onto sidewalk downtown dies in hospital: police

One of eight people hospitalized following a pedestrian-involved collision in the city’s downtown core on Boxing Day has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. near Richmond Street West and Yonge Street.

Police say a white Hyundai operated by a 32-year-old man was heading west when the driver turned left into the path of a silver Kia.

The vehicles collided and the Kia rolled on to its side, striking multiple pedestrians.

Eight people were transported to hospital, including two in life-threatening condition.

On Sunday, police confirmed that an 18-year-old man wounded in the collision died of his injuries on Jan. 1.

“Police are asking local residents, business and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators,” Toronto police said in a news release.