$182,000 in undeclared US cash seized at Ambassador Bridge

Canada Border Services Agency officers have seized a large amount of undeclared cash at the Ambassador Bridge.

The border officers say they discovered $182,000 in undeclared U.S. currency in a traveller’s vehicle.

CBSA spokesperson Judith Gadbois says the incident took place on April 17. No charges were laid, and the two travellers were returned to the United States.

The money was seized as suspected proceeds of crime. The CBSA will not return the funds if it is suspected they are the proceeds of crime or funds for financing terrorist activities.

Under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act, there are no restrictions on the amount of money that can be brought in or taken out of Canada, but currency and monetary instruments of CAN$10,000 or more must be reported. Failure to do so can result in seizure or the assessment of a civil penalty ranging from $200 to $5,000.

Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity is encouraged to call the toll-free CBSA Border Watch line at 1-888-502-9060.

