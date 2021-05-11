186 new infections in Sask., Regina surpassed as city with most active cases

The Saskatchewan government recorded 186 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 266 recoveries and four new deaths.

Three people who died were from the Northwest zone; one was in their 30s, another was in their 70s, and a third person was over the age of 80. The fourth death was a person in their 60s from the South Central zone.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (one), Far Northeast (five), Northwest (13), North Central (29), Northeast (three), Saskatoon (53), Central West (one), Central East (seven), Regina (36), Southwest (seven), South Central (12) and South East (seven) zones. There are two new cases are pending residence information.

Saskatoon has more active cases than Regina for the first time since Feb. 20. There are currently 507 active cases in the Bridge City while the Queen City has 482.

There are 162 people in hospital across the province and 39 of those people are receiving intensive care. COVID-19 patients are in the ICU in the North Central (two), Saskatoon (13), Central East (two), Regina (19), Southwest (one) and South Central (one) zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 204. There are 2,064 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will hold a live COVID-19 update on Tuesday. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

VACCINES

Healthcare workers administered 3,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. So far, 530,307 shots have been given in the province and 46,588 people are fully vaccinated against the virus.

As on Tuesday, 61 per cent of residents age 30 and older have received their first dose.

Vaccine eligibility will drop to age 26 and older on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Eligibility willremain at age 18 and older in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Labs have identified an additional 125 COVID-19 cases as variants of concern (VoC), according to the province. So far 8,514 VoC have been identified in Saskatchewan through screening.

The government reported 60 new lineage results Friday. Of the 3,4,96 variant cases that have been whole genome sequenced, 3,436 are confirmed to be the B.1.1.1.7 variant first seen in the U.K.; 51 are P.1, which was first identified in Brazil; and nine are B.1.351, the variant first seen in South Africa.