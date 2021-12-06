187 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 187 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths over three days.

WECHU doesn’t release new case counts on the weekend, so the latest numbers are for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 473 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 23 people with COVID in hospital – 12 are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and nine are fully vaccinated. There are four unvaccinated patients, one partially vaccinated and four fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, as of Dec. 3, there are two fully/partially vaccinated patients and nine unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

The health unit says 518 cases are currently active. Due to the change in testing practice at the Public Health labs, genomic sequencing data for variants is delayed.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 22,249 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,258 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

19 workplace outbreaks

2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

7 community outbreaks

9 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

85 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

41 cases are community acquired

4 cases are outbreak related

4 cases are travel related

53 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED