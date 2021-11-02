$188,000 in drugs seized by police in Windsor bust

Windsor police have charged two people and seized $188,000 in illegal drugs after an investigation.

In the summer of 2021, investigators from the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns DIGS Unit launched the investigation into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in the city.

During the investigation, a man, a vehicle and residence were identified as being involved in the operation.

On Monday, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the suspect was located in a parking lot in the 3200 block of County Road 42 in Windsor in the company of a woman.

Both people were subsequently arrested without incident for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Officers say they subsequently found and seized a quantity of illicit drugs from the involved vehicle.

Investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant for a residence in the 900 block of Fairview Boulevard.

At approximately 10 p.m., the warrant was executed at the residence.

As a result, additional illicit drugs and currency were located and seized from the residence.

Brian Gosse, a 54 year old male from Windsor, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - 983.2 grams crystal methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - 245.2 grams cocaine

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - 161.6 grams fentanyl

Possession of a controlled substance - 0.7 grams crack cocaine

Possession of a controlled substance - 3.9 grams crystal methamphetamine

Fail to Comply with a Release Order - four counts.

Holly McPherson, a 55 year old female from Windsor, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - 983.2 grams crystal methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking - 245.2 gram s cocaine

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.